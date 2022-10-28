Mexico City.- Things change overnight for Pumas UNAM on the issue of choosing their new coach. Weeks ago there was talk of Ricardo Ferretti, in recent days the possible arrival of Jaime Lozano and in the last hours it is said that Rafael Púente del Río will be his new strategist for the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX.

According to TV Azteca journalist and analyst David Medrano, Rafa Puente Jr. will be presented as the new coach of the Universitarios, although the condition will be for only one campaign, that is, he will sign a contract for only six months.

“Rafael Puente Jr.’s contract as Pumas coach will only be for six months,” his Twitter post read. If it is official, he will be the next in line to try to win the eighth award that the Capitalinos have been looking for since Clausura 2011.

Rafael Puente del Río would occupy the position left by Andrés Lillini after failing in this Apertura 2022. It should be remembered that a week ago the mister was captured in a talk with Miguel Mejía Barón when he attended the final of the Basic Forces at the Mexico 68 Stadium.

The professor was harshly criticized for asking Pedregal for a job, however knocking on the door puts him within a signature of directing again in Liga MX, something that has not happened since 2020, after taking the helm of: Lobos Buap, Gallos de Querétaro and Atlas from Guadalajara.

If the arrival of Rafael Puente del Río becomes official, the Mexican would win the game against: Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, Ariel Holan and Jaime ‘Jimmy’ Lozano. A technical director is urgently needed in Pumas to start working with a view to Clausura 2023.