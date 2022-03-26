The directive of UNAM Cougars He has a great unknown with the case of renewal of the Ecuadorian striker, Washington Corozo, since no agreement has been reached so far.

The problem with Corozo is that he has been erased from Andrés Lillini’s strategic approach and that calls into question his follow-up in the UNAM Pumas, ending in the tournament Closure 2022.

So far in the Torneo Grita México Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX, Washington Corozo barely has 211 minutes in 11 games at the UNAM Pumas.

Read more: Liga MX: Christian Tabó already looks one hundred percent and threatens to fight for ownership in Cruz Azul

Corozo has not been able to completely convince Lillini, despite scoring two goals in the round of 16 Concachampions against Saprissa, so his departure once he meets the deadline of his bond is a concrete possibility.

The Ecuadorian striker is in Pumas on loan from Sporting Cristal of Peru’s first division soccer. The permanence of the attacker depends on the university directive validating the purchase option so that he can continue in Liga MX.

Read more: Daniela Reza makes her fans sweat with an excellent gym routine (Photos)

Sporting Cristal, according to a report from the Líbero portal, would have left one of the quotas for foreigners free. In theory, the board of the celestial cast did so thinking about the doubts that the high command of Pumas UNAM has regarding the renewal of the link with Washington Corozo. If they let him go in CU, he must return to Peru.