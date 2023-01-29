Mexico.- St. Louis Athletic I would have had a chance to beat tigers at home thanks to a penalty but after the decision of the referee of the match, Diego Montaño this did not happen, but the analysts and experts in the field of arbitration pointed out the error of the whistle because they considered that the maximum penalty had to be marked.

In accordance with Felipe Ramos Rizo, ESPN analyst, Diego Montaño made a serious mistake by not sentencing the penalty for Atlético de San Luis that could have represented the 3 points for the San Luis Potosinos. It was through his Twitter account that the former referee pointed out the error of the Nazarene of the game.

“Minute 52, penalty in favor of Atlético de San Luis that Montaño does not sanction“, was what Ramos Rizo published, making it clear that for him, Igor Lichnovsky’s hand was punishable and that it had to be marked from the eleven steps. Even in the same transmission, points of view were given where they coincided with the resolution of the ESPN analyst.

In the end, after being reviewed by the VAR, the play was not sanctioned as a penalty, that being the only speck of the work of Diego Montano since the rest of the game was successful, even annulling Tigres’ goal due to an offside by Luis Quiñones that could have been the victory of the cats.

Even so, Atlético de San Luis emerged victorious by not losing the game on their second visit to Nuevo León in a week, and ending up taking a valuable point with which they remain among the teams with the possibility of reclassification.