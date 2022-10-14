The technical director of the Celeste Machine of Cruz Azul, Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez, was blunt and issued a warning to the Rayados de Monterrey prior to the quarterfinal round of the Apertura 2022 tournament at the BBVA Bancomer.

And it is that the celestial strategist assures that his squad arrives with better spirits and is on the rise, so the warning is clear that they take care of themselves because the defeat is very close for Rayados de Monterrey.

“In the end it is about perception, whoever wants to see it well sees it well; Whoever doesn’t like me, he sees it very badly. the important thing is what was shown on the field. This tie is very close against the second place in general, we are on the rise. Today was a Liguilla match and if not ask the other match how it turned out”

Gutiérrez knows how important it is to impose himself on the pitch for the 90 minutes of the game and that is the main objective for Blue Cross this weekend on his visit in the second leg of the Quarterfinals.

“Now we have to go to Monterrey with the same enthusiasm, the court measures the same, we are going to look for that result with our arguments. Since I was a player I have always had the idea that the stands do not play. We go with that idea, they obviously feel more comfortable playing at home like any team. but they are missing 90 minutes and we have to look to put them in favor of Cruz Azul, which is a great team that plays both at home and as a visitor”, said the Mexican.

We recommend you read

Rayados de Monterrey receives this Saturday at 5:05 p.m. from Sinaloa and at 6:05 p.m. from central Mexico the Celeste Machine of Cruz Azul from the BBVA Bancomer stadium.