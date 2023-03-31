Mexico.- Victor Manuel Vucetichone of the most winning coaches in the mexican soccer He has also been one of those who was criticized for his management with the Mexican National Team where he was only 2 games but was close to leaving Tri out of the 2014 World Cup. Now from his position at Rayados he has spoken about the turn of Diego Cocca that his command with Mexico has not started well.

In a recent press conference, “King Midas” spoke of the start of Diego Cocca’s administration, to whom he sent a strong message reminding him that being in the Mexican team It is to put on a lot of pressure and seek to do things well, otherwise you will end up being overwhelmed by the demands of the fans.

“There is no time for reflection at work. You must adapt to everything. Because of what I’ve been through, by now they would have fired me in two games. There are internal situations. The very choice of the technician generates controversy. If they put another, the controversy will continue. Marketing tries to sell,” said the Mexican coach.

He also made it clear that it is necessary to give more opportunities to a Mexican coach, who believes that there are those who are more than ready to do better. Even so, he knows that whoever arrives will be the target of pressure and all the demands that the position requires.

“It has been a constant in the Mexican National Team. Whoever is there, it has been more foreign than Mexican. If there are no results, people will demand. There are no middle points. Either you are up or you are down. It is part of our sports culture that we have to improve in that sense,” he said.

Now the Mexican National Team as well as the players are being attacked and criticized for the slightest result, and it is something that Diego Cocca will have to solve only in a few months.