Victor Manuel Vucetichthe coach of Rayados del Monterrey, stated this Saturday that his team should not return to dosing their aggressiveness as happened in the 2-1 defeat against América on matchday 14 of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX.

“We must not dose ourselves again as it happened to us today. We have to be more aggressive. América was very aggressive, they beat us there and we cannot allow that, we have the elements to do it in each game”, the coach stressed.

In the first half of the game held at the Azteca Stadium, the Monterey he went up with a goal from Maximiliano Meza. The local tied through the Chilean Diego Valdés after a serious mistake by the Rayados goalkeeper, Esteban Andrada. In the second period the Uruguayan Federico Viñas made it 2-1.

Vucetich after Monterrey’s defeat on their visit to América/Jam Media

One minute from the end the Ecuadorian Joao Rojas he missed a penalty that would have equalized, an action in which Vucetich pointed out that he did not authorize that shooter. “It was not my decision to send Joao, I had two other players to execute him, but sometimes they want to support a teammate on the pitch; I have to define and correct those decisions ”, he declared.

Despite the defeat, the strategist assured that at some points in the game they beat América, but the mistakes cost them the defeat. “It is not a positive balance. We made two specific errors in order not to have a favorable result. It wasn’t the performance we wanted, but I would like to point out that in various parts of the game we were better, in any case this defeat will help us a lot for what’s to come”.

Victor Vucetich presumed that the leadership they hold with 34 points, with six ahead of Toluca, which is second, and seven over América, third, gives them room for maneuver to improve ahead of what will be the final phase of the Clausura 2023 of the MX League.

“We have a good cushion of points that gives us the opportunity to take advantage of the result because we have things to correct. That in addition to the fact that it was a match between two teams that are going to fight for the title and that allows us to anticipate what is coming to us in the Liguilla ”, he acknowledged.

On the fifteenth day of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX, the Monterey will host Santos Laguna on April 16.