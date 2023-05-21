The coach of the Rayados de Monterrey, Victor Manuel Vucetichacknowledged this Saturday that his team lacked daring and that is why he was eliminated by the UANL Tigres in the semifinal of the Clausura 2023 Liga MX tournament.

“We lacked daring and they took advantage, we knew there was an opportunity for one of the two teams,” said Vucetich, after the 0-1 defeat against the Tigers, which left his team, the best in the regular season, out of the tournament. .

This Saturday the Monterey He was conservative and proposed little to the attack, confident that if the game was tied, he would qualify for the final for the best performance in the tournament, but in minute 79 Sebastián Córdova converted a pass from Colombian Luis Quiñoñes and put Tigres in the final .

Monterrey players during the semifinal match / Jam Media

“We are all responsible, but the main one is me. It is very painful, and going on is very difficult; We had a great campaign, but it’s useless if we don’t capitalize on it (with the title),” he asserted.

The sports president striped, José Antonio Noriega, expressed his disagreement with the way the team was eliminated, without seeking victory. “I want to send a message to the fans and tell them that we are not happy, not only for losing the game, but for how it happened, and that they know that those involved are going to talk about it,” he said.

Noriega He thanked the energy in the stands and said that the team must correspond with results to so much dedication from its fans. “Sometimes in Mexico and in soccer the word is scary, but today we failed in the attempt and in the objective. We failed and we congratulate Tigres, they have done things well and are deservedly in the final”, he added.

The manager made it clear that there will be an analysis of the cause of the setback because the team cannot lose as it did this Saturday. “Monterrey has to show other things; look for more prominence and ways to hurt the rival, we need our talents to have the opportunity to attack the rival ”, he concluded.