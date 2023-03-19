Mexico.- The defeat could have been worse but the team Veljko Paunovic knew how to react in the second half and closed the gap to leave the game 2-4, even so they lost the National Classic which made Veljko Paunovic, DT del Rebaño, have to apologize to the fans since they were left behind, but he promised to return at his best.

After the win at home, Veljko Paunovic spoke to the media at a press conference where he had no choice but to offer an apology to his fans, who assure that they supported them from the beginning to the end and that they left disappointed with the results, but everyone they have promised them that they will return to what they had been showing.

“I would like to apologize to our wonderful fans for this defeat.They have been excellent supporting the team. They gave us support and that served to go back to looking for a tie and recover the game, but I promise that we will excite again“, commented the coach who does not give up to put the Flock among the best in the tournament.

In another issue in which he was also very surprised was the expulsion of his captain, Víctor Guzmán at the end of the game, he assures that his player’s reaction is due to the accumulation of plays that were not scored and gives as an example the second goal case

América where Jonathan Rodríguez would have committed a foul and it was not scored.

“I think there is a lack of ruben gonzalez, very typical fouls in this type of plays, the player accidentally trips him, he is the one who scores the goal and I think that things begin to add up there that end with Víctor’s altercation at the end of the game. It is a type of accumulation at the end, it is difficult to control, we are going to investigate what happened because I think that cards are drawn very easily here, “he commented.

Now Veljko Paunovic and Chivas will have a new Clásico in a few more weeks as the duel against Atlas is coming, another game that they will be asked to win since they already have two losses in a row and in order not to be among the best 4, they must add yes or if a new victory.