Several days have passed since America defeated Club Leon on Day 6 of the Closing 2024 of the Liga MX, said result was tainted by a controversial penalty in favor of the Águilas, since for many there is no such penalty as for others there is. In view of

This in the following days They leaked several audios which are from the VAR of that day, unleashing the scandal even more.

It was the same Mexican Football Federation (FMF) who, through their X account, announced the resolution of what was indicated by Marco Antonio Ortiz, central referee of León vs América. In the publication they point out that the audios with which it was decided to sanction the penalty that would give victory to América have been released.

“What you saw on the screen or in the stadium during the match between León and América,Here we explain them in detail in favor of the transparency of our arbitration“, reads the publication that is accompanied by the video and audio of the same

Chat between the VAR and the referee

Referee: Back off. Ok, he opens his hand. And he does hit her on the hand?

VAR: Yes.

Referee: Ah, but it hits him in the head.

VAR: First in the hand, here green's hand and then the ball comes in to the head, it rolls through his hand.

Referee: Do you have another take? That's a good one, let's see, give him the other one. There it is, this may be the hand. Do you have another one?

VAR: Give this one.

Referee: That's the hand, freeze it there, that's the hand, it's from 2 Barreiro, right?

VAR: Yes.

Referee: Number 2?

VAR: Yes.

Although the FMF's action was to clear up doubts about the decision-making in the VAR and the referee, this has generated more controversy given that many suggest that it is not clear and that the audios only reaffirm that there are more doubts than certainty about the decision. The FMF and the Referees Commission have not commented again.