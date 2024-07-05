Mexico City.- The Cruz Azul Machine finalized details this Friday to debut in the Apertura 2024 of the Mexican League against Mazatlán FC.

Martín Anselmi’s team wants to make the most of its home field advantage on matchday one to get off to a good start in the Mexican national championship.

However, the La Noria team will have to face the next semester without one of its starters, we are talking about the Mexican Uriel Antuna.

According to information from ESPN reporter León Lecanda, ‘El Brujo’ would return to the old continent to try his luck in Greek football.

Uriel Antuna will become a player for AEK Atenas, with whom Cruz Azul is finalizing the final details of the negotiation, which also includes Club Guadalajara.

Chivas retain 50% of Antuna’s federation rights, who would have the opportunity to shine in Europe since leaving FC Groningen in the Netherlands.

It is worth remembering that the right winger was close to reaching Greek football with Panathinaikos, a team that insisted three times with Cruz Azul to sign Uriel Antuna.

However, Cruz Azul’s board of directors opposed ‘El Brujo’ leaving in the last winter transfer market, but this time everything seems to indicate that the national team player will pack his bags to show off his talent in the Greek Super League with AEK Athens.

