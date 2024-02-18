Mexico City.- Fire machine! Blue Cross is in a big plan with the arrival of Martin Anselmi in the Clausura 2024 tournament of the Mexican League.

His current triumph over the UANL Tigers means to assault the overall leadership with 16 points after exhibiting solid and effective football that places them as a serious candidate for the league title.

Blue Cross He not only defeated the Felines but also disappeared them in the field of Sports City that it was a matter of time before the famous goal came in their favor.

The cement workers needed a little help to achieve their fifth victory of the campaign tonight. The defender of the UANL Tigers, Diego Reyeswho had just entered the exchange, tried to refuse the service of Uriel Antuna but he ended up lodging the ball in his own door.

when the most critical moment of the match was played.

In the end, the Cruz Azul Machine lost a key man for its next match against Club América, Willer Ditta, who became one of those expelled in the attempted fight and will not be able to see activity in the Young Classic.

In the end nothing else happened and the victory was on the side of Cruz Azul for Aser as absolute leader on this day 7 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League.

