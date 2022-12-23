Ulises Rivasmidfielder for the Pumas, said that the Sky Cup duel as part of the preparation for the Clausura 2023 of the MX League that they will hold against América this Friday is important, but they do not lose sight of the fact that they are preparing for the start of the tournament.

“The team is very excited and eager for the tournament to start. Tomorrow we have a pretty nice test against America. I hope to have a good game. Without a doubt, against America what we all want is to win. It will surely be a very nice match. We are going to give absolutely everything of us. Giving a good game tomorrow, we are going to arrive with a good spirit for the first game, ”he explained.

And he added: “We are going to take it seriously. He always has that special touch playing against América and wearing the jersey of the cougars It is something very nice that I will be able to experience tomorrow. Being preparation, we are going to take risks, adapt to the game that Rafa (Puente) is asking of us and the most important thing is to leave with a good feeling during the game”.

Ulises Rivas during a match with the Pumas in the Sky Cup/Jam Media

“Whether it’s a friendly match or an official match, we’re always going to go out and win it. With the peace of mind that these are pre-season, preparation games, we are adapting to each other. The idea is to arrive in the best shape for the first game, which is the most important thing”.

He stressed that there are “quality players on the squad. We have played good games, we have generated goal chances. You have to give confidence to those who reach the last zone so that the goals begin to fall. A great group has been generated, a great atmosphere. Sometimes the teams that are united are the ones that achieve great things and it is something that I am seeing in the dressing room. We are working to have Pumas where they deserve”.

To translate the idea of ​​​​the technical director on the pitch, he said that “minutes of play and training time are needed. We are taking his idea of ​​being protagonists, of having the ball. One of the orders last game was to keep zero behind, which was achieved. Every time we are closer”.

On his arrival at cougars, recounted: “I have prepared a lot for this opportunity. I feel ready and with many illusions for the start of the tournament. My colleagues have supported me quite well. My adaptation has been very easy. It is my first team outside of Santos and I was expecting something very different, more complicated”.

“Santos is where I have been all my life and I will always carry it in my heart. Now, from the city it is completely different. Apart from that, the group, the coaching staff, the board of directors, they have all behaved quite well and I am very happy to be here”.

He expressed that he has no preference for any of his teammates in the midfield: “(Édgar) Alaffita, (Santiago) Trigos and Higor (Meritao) are very good players. I have felt very happy with them and with all my teammates”. Lastly, he commented that he hopes to play alongside Dani Alves: “It’s exciting to have someone like Dani as a teammate. They have told me pure good things about him. It would be very nice. I’ve seen him play since I was a kid and being able to share the field with him would be something incredible”.