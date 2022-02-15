Mexico.- The departure of Carlos Salcedo de Tigres was so unexpected in this Closure 2022 since he left after playing two days in Liga MX, that caused the official page of the league to have changes since after his announcement the feline board hired several players who had to be discharged but after two weeks since that his departure was made official, it is time that his record is still active and apparently there is no time for when it will be modified.

If you enter the platform MX League and go to the template tigers To play Clausura 2022, Carlos Salcedo can still be seen wearing number 3, along with Igor Lichnovsky and Jesús Angulo who were the reinforcements in defense for this tournament. Below are Sebastián Córdova and Yeferson Soteldo who even had minutes in the tournament but the record of the defender who now belongs to MLS Toronto is still visible.

One of the explanations that can be given to this atypical event is that since the MX League they have forgotten to delete the player once he announced his departure from the team, although it is also one of the least credible because if they were able to activate the other reinforcements they must have noticed that Carlos Salcedo no longer belongs to the team. Still it didn’t change. Another reason would be that the system has not allowed it to be unsubscribed due to a possible programming error.

Liga MX still has Carlos Salcedo on its record | Photo: Capture

What would now be a matter of wondering is if it will affect the fact that I continue to be registered in Liga MX, when in the tournament of the mls is getting closer to its debut. Most likely, it will be modified before that happens to avoid any problem that could affect him in his new competition that is about to start in March with the 2022 season. Carlos Salcedo in Clausura 2022 played 2 games, both as a starter, he scored a goal and an own goal, left with 180 minutes.

Salcedo hooked up with a fan

After the victory of Tigres against Chivas this Saturday, the felines added their third consecutive victory, which aroused the idea in some fans who attributed the improvement to the fact that since Carlos Salcedo’s departure from the team they began to play much better. This is how one of these followers shared the idea on Twitter where the player responded somewhat on the defensive end.

In the response of the “Titan” he reminded the fan that to have a great season they need much more than just 9 points, he refreshed his memory with the Concachampions title and the Club World Cup final. Still, Salcedo was booed by other fans who didn’t like the player’s response. In the end there was no other response from Salcedo and everything died there.