The defeat of Cougars in it Capital Classic It didn’t go down well at all for the university students, especially the way in which the game was handled and at the end of the duel, Antonio Mohamedhe went all out on several América players after insinuating that they had

paid to buy from arbitration.

After the end of this Saturday’s game on the Azteca Stadium field, the Pumas coach was heading to the locker room but on his way out he passed by the bench. America where he made some signs with his hands insinuating that there was some payment to the arbitration for the result of the match to happen that way.

Several players from America quickly jumped up to face the coach, many of them were detained, but among those who were protagonists of the altercation were Brian Rodríguez and Henry Martín as well as Antonio Mohamed himself who said some things and then retired to the locker room. .

Antonio Mohamed finished the match against América hot | Photo: Jam Media

For a moment it was thought that things had already ended there but in reality Antonio Mohamed He held nothing back and in a press conference he once again insinuated that the referee only went to the game to obey orders and not to dispense justice as one might think. This after some markings that in his opinion had to be in his favor but that did not happen.

“I’m not going to give the referee’s opinion. I think he obeys, he is a person who came to obey orders. Caicedo is injured, we will lose him a couple of games. We have players to replace him, some are waiting for the opportunity for him,” the coach said.

Your statements and details will most likely be investigated by the Disciplinary Commission where you could receive a sanction.