Mexico.- With just a few days in charge of the Cruz Azul project, Ricardo Ferretti has already started working on the tactical unemployed that they convince him so that the machine can practice and they can have a better performance. After the victory against FC Juárez where he was already on the bench, he now wants to try new things against Mazatlan FC.

According to Adrián Esparza, a TUDN reporter, “Tuca” would be ready to move his pieces in the starting eleven to have variations in the team, but he would be doing it with the same list of players, only slightly changing the position of certain elements that

Apparently he sees better elsewhere than in the one they had been playing.

One of the possible modifications is to change the positions of Carlos Rotondi and Ignacio Riverothis so that the winger goes up as containment and the midfielder goes down to the defensive back because he would have seen a better performance that way for the team, so it is what is expected to be presented this Friday when he visits Mazatlán FC in the Day 10 of the Liga MX.

Another of the changes that would be taking place and that would be a total surprise is the return of the shaggy martinez the starting eleven as defense, so he could be playing with a line of up to 5 players in the background but at times it could change to 4 depending on the time of the game. The rest of the players would be the same as in the past days.

possible alignment

Goalie: Jesus Crown

defenses: Shaggy Martinez, Cata Dominguez, Juan Escobar, Ramiro Funes Mori and Carlos Rotondi

Media: Erik Lira, Nacho Rivero, Uriel Antuna, Carlos Rodríguez

Forward: Augusto Lotti

We recommend you read

The actions of Mazatlán vs Cruz Azul will take place this Friday, March 3 at the Kraken field at 7:05 p.m. and can be seen completely live on the TV Azteca signal.