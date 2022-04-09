Toluca, State of Mexico.- Diablos Rojos del Toluca focused on their last training sessions this week to start adjusting various aspects with a view to facing Chivas de Guadalajara, a club that experienced a long journey from the ‘Perla Tapatía’ to the State from Mexico by land.

While the choriceros maintained their concentration in Metepec, the rojiblancos lived a long stretch that had to be stopped in the middle of the Mexico-Toluca highway, this after learning that the bus suffered a defect and caused the first team to be stranded at km 33 of the freeway.

The failure of the vehicle restored the route of Guadalajara, so that the security elements came to help, even several fans who noticed the presence of the people from Guadalajara decided to pause their trip to take photos with their idols, which were revealed in the Chivas Twitter account.

On his social page, the version of striker Alexis Vega was heard and after solving this situation, those led by Marcelo Michel Leaño continued with their walk, however, not on the bus, but in 3 different vans that arrived at the concentration hotel on the night of this Friday April 08.

Chivas arrived at the Toluca concentration hotel at 8:15 p.m. (Mexico time), as Nartalia León, a journalist for the Fox Sports sports network, made it known through a video through her social networks.

“8:15 p.m. Chivas finally arrived at their concentration hotel in Toluca after more than 7 hours of land travel. The truck that was transporting them suffered a mechanical failure that left them stranded for 1 hour, 3 vans ended up arriving,” it reads in your report.

Toluca will receive Chivas on Saturday 09 on the field of the Nemesio Díez Stadium. The Red Devils come from tying over the hour with Rayados de Monterrey on a pending date, while the Sacred Flock has not played in C2022 for two weeks.