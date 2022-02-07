The Red Devils of Toluca will return to activity in the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX next Saturday, when they visit Atlético de San Luis at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium, in a duel corresponding to the working day 5.

The scarlet team will return to the courts in official competition after three weeks without games. The first break was due to the FIFA Date in January and February for the Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

In addition, the devils had to wait another week because their Matchday 4 match was postponed because their rival, Rayados de Monterrey, is in Abu Dhabi for the Club World Cup.

In order not to lose rhythm and generate greater communication and closeness between the players, Toluca had a couple of friendly matches. Last Wednesday he received La Piedad in Metepec and on Saturday the Coyotes of Tlaxcala. The first game ended 3-0 and the second 3-1, both in favor of the mexiquenses.

After the poor start to the tournament by losing 5-0 on the opening day against Pumas, the Red Devils got a couple of favorable results and won their first duel of the year at home against Santos and also got all three units in their visit to Mazatlan on January 21, which was his last LigaMX match.

The team led by ‘Nacho’ Ambriz is in sixth place in the table with six points and a victory would help them stay in the league positions.