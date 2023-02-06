He Toluca will suffer a noticeable drop in the Closing 2023, after the defender Haret Ortega will have to undergo a surgical intervention that will take him away from the courts for several weeks. This was reported by the Mexican club in a statement this weekend.

Prior to this Sunday’s game against Rayados de Monterreythe Red Devils reported that after carrying out the pertinent studies, Ortega “presents a lesion in the lateral meniscus of the left knee, scheduled for arthroscopic exploration and meniscal lesion repair.”

According to the information shared by the Mexican team, the initial diagnosis indicates that the recovery time will be between 8 and 10 weeks, although it will depend on the evolution of the defender. Ortega had not been summoned to any party of the Closing 2023until the meeting of Atlas corresponding to Day 1.

However, the defender was left on the bench in the commitment on February 1 and after that he underwent medical studies for a joint review. Ortega had only had minutes with the U20 this 2023 and now almost the entire regular phase of the contest will be lost.

According to the estimated recovery time, Haret Ortega He will be back in early or mid-April, that is, he would be back between Matchday 13 and 15. For what at the moment he will not be for the games against Blue CrossPachuca, Santos, Atlético San Luis, Querétaro, Mazatlán and Tijuana.

We recommend you read

In case the recovery time is only 8 weeks, Ortega could be ready for the commitment against tigers corresponding to Matchday 13. While on Date 14 and 15 the Devils will face Puebla and cougarsrespectively, so it is expected that he will be ready for these meetings.