Leon, Guanajuato.- Red Devils of Toluca F.C. They make us see a very different team from the one that was presented at the Clausura 2022 with Ignatius Ambriz. In this Liga MX Opening 2022 they are intractable at the beginning of the regular phase by consummating their fourth victory by winning 0-1 over Lion Club in the ‘Nou Camp’.

Greens and reds put on a show on the green canvas. The forces were 50-50 and the emotions did not disappear despite the fact that there were eleven against ten on the field, because in the first minutes of the second period, Fidel Ambrizretired prematurely after being sent off for a double yellow card.

The technician, Renato Paiva, made several changes after Ambriz’s departure to try to rearrange his players without losing the rhythm of the game. Exceeding 60′ Lucas DiYorio made the Escalartas tremble by lowering a long pass inside the area that almost managed to enter the cabin of Tiago Volpi.

The minutes continued to advance and as the game looked, it was more likely that the duel would end in a draw than one of the two would find the final goal, however luck was on the visiting side after a long serve that was left at the mercy of the ‘Noodle’ Daniel Alvarezwho just joined the party.

‘Nacho’ Ambriz was not mistaken in the change of Jordan Sierra by Daniel Alvarez. The shirt “11” responded with just two minutes on the field by marking the pass to leonardo fernandezwho raised the round and by winning the position despite the mark of Steve Barreiro he pulled the ball and with a tremendous left foot he shot Rodolfo Cota and buried the aspirations of the beast on this date 5.

Toluca FC will continue in the classification zone by registering twelve units, the same amount that the royal teams add: Monterey (1) and tigers (3) that on this date they twice won their respective matches; Rayados beat Puebla (1-0) and the University to FC Juarez (0-1).

On the other hand, León accumulates four commitments without winning in the regular phase. He will sleep in ninth place with six digits at risk of falling in the qualifying due to duels to be played. For the date 6 Diablos visits Bravos and the emeralds receive the America.