Mexico.- History shows that the clubs that aspire to be great must be protagonists in each tournament and fight for the titles until they become the club that can boast the most, but at the same time this law does not seem to apply in the mexican soccer because they continue to mark only 4 teams as the “Great” of the MX League when at least two of them do not have more titles than the others. There is even a team that has more than them and is not recognized as such.

The mysterious case of Toluca, the black horse that made the short tournaments its best presentation by having won more than half of its championships in this new modality and that throughout its history boasts 10 titles only 3 less than America and 2 than Chivas, who are the most winners. The devils in this Apertura 2022 will finally seek to be considered great when they try to win their star number 11.

Currently commanded by Nacho Ambriz They reached the final instance after beating America, one of the number 1 candidates for the title. With this they have settled in the fight for the title waiting for their rival who will come out of the confrontation between Rayados and Pachuca. This situation puts the scarlets back in the spotlight after many tournaments thrown in the trash where the championship was something unthinkable, now it is a possibility.

The last time Toluca reached a final was in 2018 when they faced Santos, on that occasion they fell. Prior to that match in 2012 they had another opportunity with the championship against the Xolos de Tijuana but once again they lost the possibility, in the last 12 years they have only played two finals and now a third will be added.

Toluca reaches a final again after almost 5 years of absence | Photo: Jam Media

The most recent Liga MX title dates back to the 2010 Bicentennial tournament, there the team commanded by José Manuel “Chepo” de la Torre won a title beating Santos’ team, that tournament was the last time the devils made themselves felt in an end. Since then, he began to look for a way to return to being the center of attention.

Now the devils will wait for their rival for this final of the Opening 2022 where they can face Pachuca who has an advantage in the other semifinal or if Rayados can also surprise for that instance.