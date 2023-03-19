Toluca, State of Mexico.- Diablos Rojos from Tolucs FC returned home after drawing with Xolos of Tijuana at the border Despite going ahead, 0-3, at halftime, in the second half the pack managed the feat to take away two points that would have placed them second in the table.

those of Ignacio Ambriz They received a severe scolding from the helmsman after trusting in a match that they had won and they ended up taking it out in Tijuana. The next one will be a lot of work because they will face off against a tough rival like UANL Tigers.

The ‘Choriceros’ know that the level of their next adversary will be different from what they experienced on Friday in the hot stadiumhowever they want to take advantage of the bad step that the royals have both in mexican league like in Champions League.

when it seemed that ‘Chima’ Ruiz directed the college students towards the upper part, at the moment they are touching a wall by basting four games without winning, -two in the Closing 2023 and the other two in conchampions-.

Toluca welcomes Tigres at Nemesio Díez

UANL Tigers had double locality in the national contest, against America club and Rayados de Monterrey, however in both duels they knew the defeat and more apart they were at zero. While in the continental tournament they tied twice with Orlando City.

Toluca faces Tigres in ‘La Bombonera’

Despite qualifying for the 4th final by the tiebreaker goal, there is no improvement in the Auriazul club, a situation that Toluca FC tries to get an advantage to remain undefeated at home and can get closer to the direct qualifying positions.

The match Toluca FC vs Tigres UANL It will be played until Sunday, April 2, as it is the week of FIFA date. The match schedule will be at noon according to the Liga MX schedule.