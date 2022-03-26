Mexico.- In the activity of FIFA date the clubs of the MX League They are still in preparation duels, now it was the turn of the team of Toluca who organized a match at their training facilities against the Atlante team. The actions were carried out normally in a 90-minute match where they ended tied at 1, in addition to the fact that there were few clear goal plays, a great advance for Nacho Ambriz after what was shown last weekend against América.

The actions began with the domain of Toluca with some approaches by Leo Fernández that the goalkeeper of the Iron Colts of Atlantean managed to stop to prevent the fall of his frame. But it didn’t take long for the score to move in favor of the locals. At minute 33, Kevin Castañeda managed to get between the defense and with a feint he removed the goalkeeper to just push her and make it 1-0.

Read more: Liga MX Femenil: Date and time revealed for Querétaro vs Atlas pending Matchday 10

The second part began with a great carelessness of the defense of Toluca that gave Atlante a penalty that he exchanged for a goal at minute 46. After that arrival there was no more for either of the two goals, so the duel was tied at 1. With that, the friendly match ended. The result for the Devils was the least important because what Ambriz will seek to improve is the defensive zone since they are the worst in Liga MX with 20 goals allowed.

Toluca tied in friendly against Atlante | Photo: Capture

The fans were annoyed after the result because they consider that they do not see much future for the team if they cannot beat the Atlante team, although it must be remembered that they are the current champion of the MX Expansion League. Even so, he did not convince many of Toluca’s fans who were only this Thursday at the training center in Metepec to face the players and ask for better results.

Read more: Liga MX Femenil: Relay of confidence! Alejandra Gutiérrez has taken good care of the Tijuana goal since the departure of Itzel González

For now, Toluca has not revealed if it will have one more preparation duel since it will not have action in Liga MX until March 3 when it hosts Puebla at the Nemesio Diez. What the scarlet painting has begun to do is the credentialing of its animation groups, which began this Friday, March 25, and will last until this Sunday, the 27th of the same month, ensuring that whoever does not attend for their registration will not be given anything else go ahead and in case you want to enter with the bar you will be denied access.