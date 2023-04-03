Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Miguel ‘Piojo’ Herrera appeared at the BBVA stadium of the Rayados de Monterrey. The public remembers when he directed the eternal rival, Tigres UANL, for which they received the former player amid boos and mockery after his team, Xolos de Tijuana, fell 4-0 yesterday (Saturday).

At the end of the match that corresponded to matchday 13 of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX, the coach was informed of the incident at the Azteca stadium, which he pointed out to the referee, Fernando Hernández, who gave Lucas Romero a strong knee to the ground floor, player of Lion.

“The referee gave the player a knee)? Fuck ***! Net? I don’t know what happened, I didn’t see it, but if that’s the case, I think there’s going to be a sanction, I think so, if it’s like they say…ah wow”, and added: “Judge it backwards, imagine from a player to the referee…, I didn’t see it”, he mentioned.

“In this case, the Referees Commission must review the situation, they will have hard work on that play”, Miguel Herrera added on the subject that has been going around the world since last night; the Disciplinary Division opened an investigation after the attack by the central judge.

Regarding the defeat of the Xolos de Tijuana, the coach accepted that the result was fair: “We faced the best in the tournament, the last third, we had an arrival, but the centers went outside the goal, triangulations, the last pass of They were ideal, and we were behind. It’s the difference, the quality of the team, it goes through trust. It was a better team than ours, in every way”.

We recommend you read

Xolos de Tijuana is out of the playoffs after thirteen games played. With twelve points, product of two wins, six draws and five losses, it is in fifteenth place. On the 14th date, the pack will receive Gallos de Querétaro at the Caliente stadium.