St. Louis Athletic fell 1-3 against the Eagles of America in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX which was played on the field ofl Alfonso Lastras Stadium. Jonathan Rodríguez opened the scoring at 10′, Diego Valdés scored the second goal at 20′ and Leo Suárez at 35′; Leó Bonatini approached 24 ‘for the potosinos.

The actions

Before the initial whistlea minute of silence was held in memory of Antonio la “Tota” Carbajal. As data, the shirts of the players of the America they had the names of their mothers on their chests. The Eagles started with a dangerous play by jonathan rodriguezwho sent a cross to the left, but the shot was denied.

Nevertheless, St. Louis Athletic generated a risk with a play that was born in a throw-in, but did not cause damage to the goal of Luis Angel Malagon. Suddenly, the America opened the scoring to 10′ in a corner kick from the left end, the ball bounced, Diego Valdes centered and jonathan rodriguez pushed with light contact to score.

Jonathan Rodríguez opened the scoring Jam Media

the pupils of andre jardine they did not lower their arms, at 17′ Jhon Murillo proposed an individual from outside the area, pulled the trigger, but the ball hit the crossbar; however, the Azulcremas extended the score to 20′ when Miguel Layún sent a cross to Diego Valdés, who finished off a popcorn.

Diego Valdés expanded in the electronic Jam Media

We recommend you read

Nevertheless, Léo Bonatini brought the people from San Luis closer by sweeping to push the ball into the back of the nets, after a return that arose from a corner kick, at 24′. Thus, the home team showed that it would not be easy for the second in the general table, who tried to intimidate from the beginning.

Léo Bonatini approached the San Luis Potosinos Twitter @AtletideSanLuis

After half an hour, leo suarez He tried with a powerful shot that hit the gloves of the goalkeeper from San Luis Potosí, Andres Sanchez. Again, Jhon Murillo wanted to surprise Luis Angel Malagonbut the ball went wide; America He went up again with a shot from leo suarezwhich ended up being diverted by the Spanish central defender unai bilbaoto the 35‘.

Leo Suárez placed the third for the Águilas Jam Media

towards rest, America he still tried to get the fourth goal to try to seal the series once and for all in the first half. Fernando Ortiz He seemed to be calmer on the bench, but nerves seized André Jardine in the trench at Atlético de San Luis.

Already in the second half, Atlético de San Luis had a chance at 47′ with a free kick taken by Ricardo Chávez, who hit it very hard and sent the ball over Luis Ángel Malagón’s crossbar. América sought to expand, but the San Luis defenders avoided it by being well placed in their area.

At 58′, Atlético de San Luis tried with an individual play by Dieter Villalpando, but when filtering for Léo Bonatini, the latter could not sentence, since he was in an awkward position; suddenly, Leo Suárez wanted to surprise with a powerful left-footed shot that went wide, at minute 61.

América came from behind, this time they did not release the ball, but when Atlético de San Luis could have counterattacked, the Águilas stopped the advance, Juan Sanabria was reprimanded by referee Fernando Guerrero at 65′ for pushing Leo Suárez. The Azulcrema team insisted with a shot by Diego Valdés, who was saved by the goalkeeper from San Luis Potosí.

Fernando Ortiz took a valuable victory Jam Media

It was at 73′ when the scoring champion Henry Martín left the field of play due to an injury and without having scoredhis place was taken by Federico Viñas. At 82′, Israel Reyes gave Sabin Merino a push, the whistler went to the VAR, but given the possibility that it was not a penalty, he chose to show the red card to the American center back.

Towards the final stretch of the game, America let time passstill the team from San Luis tried to generate danger with an approximation of John Murillo. Thus, the first 90 minutes were favorable for those from Coapa that they take the comfortable advantage for the return game on Saturday on the field of the Aztec stadium.