United States.- The Xolos of Tijuana held a friendly match this Sunday in the USA before the whole Toronto F.C.Curiously, due to the request of both clubs, the actions and the result of the match were not disclosed, the reason for this decision has not been disclosed, which intrigued their fans who wondered more about the duel of

this Sunday.

Through social networks, Xolos de Tijuana shared a small statement in which they announced that as part of the preseason of the Canadian team prior to the start of the MLS they would play a friendly duel in the United States. Also They assured that they would not say anything by mutual agreement.

“We want to inform you that our team and @TorontoFC will play a game behind closed doors today in the United States as part of the Canadian club’s preparation for their @MLS season. The two teams have agreed not to share information about the game.” I could read in the post. Like the team MLS He also did not disclose details of the duel.

This surprised and angered the fans of Tijuana because they consider it disrespectful for them not to know anything about what their team is going through, they also criticized that there is a lack of communication on the part of the club since they do not warn about things important things that happen inside, something that generates some conflict for them.

Added to this is the fact that the team in Liga MX has not had the best start, after 3 dates the Tijuana team has not been able to win, they have tied two games and lost one more, placing themselves in 16th place with 2 units. Now they will prepare for the action of matchday 4 of the Clausura 2023 that will play once again as a local against Pumas.