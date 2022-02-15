Tijuana, Baja California.- Xolos de Tijuana walks irregularly in this Grita México Clausura 2022 of Liga MX, an attitude that could play against him if he is not constant in terms of his results. They barely achieved a victory after five games at the Caliente Stadium, the venue that will host matchday 6 against the Rayos del Necaxa.

Although both teams are equal in terms of performance, the percentages between one and the other are minimal in terms of the role of favorite to win the three points. The pack defeated Pumas in their last location and the hydrocalidos beat Cruz Azul at the last minute in the presentation of Jaime Lozano as their technical director in this Clausura 2022 of Liga MX.

For the second time, the rojiblancos will play as a visitor and they will do so at the Xolos home where they have not achieved victory since the Clausura 2017 tournament, a semester in which the Aguascalientes squad won considerably by 2-1 on the border.

Since that match, taking the three points has cost the Rayos del Necaxa, since in their last three visits to the kennel they have left empty-handed and with the same result against (1-0). The weight of the enclosure does not favor him so far but he could give the surprise in this campaign.

On the other hand, Xolos de Tijuana studies the components of Necaxa that coach Sebastián Ariel Méndez will be in charge of adding a personal brand to each rival but that distinguishes himself with the ability to stop the maximum danger that ‘Jimmy’ Lozano could present.

Xolos is different when he plays at home or when he works as a visitor. In their last loss, they kept to zero and in return they suffered a couple of goals against Cañoneros de Mazatlán FC at the Kraken Stadium, which caused their third consecutive loss away from the Caliente Stadium.

From another perspective, Necaxa has shown that it works better outside the Victoria Stadium than inside its official building. This victory in Mexico City was the second victory as a visitor in a row that will go in search of its third win on a field that has lowered its high voltage for several Liga MX tournaments.

Read more: Liga MX: Puebla invited Dylan to team training