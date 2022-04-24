The Xolos of Tijuana and the white roosters of Querétaro will close the Matchday 16 of the tournament Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 of the MX Leaguetonight, at 9:06 p.m. (Central Mexico time) whose broadcast will be on Fox Sports.

The hot stadium will be the stage for the meeting between two teams that are sunk in the lower part of the overall table and in the quotientwhere in case of finishing in last place, they must pay the fine of 80 million pesos.

However, if they finish second to last, the sanction would be 33 million pesoswhich represents an economic punishment for both clubs that need to be reinforced in the face of Opening 2022.

However, the future is uncertain for the feathered team, since they have a year to go before their final sale, so the players and bodies live with uncertainty that ends up reducing their performance on the pitch.