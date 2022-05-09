The UANL Tigres team is a serious candidate to win the tournament title Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 of the MX League. After finishing the regular phase located in second place with 33 pointsproduct of 10 wins for three draws and four setbacks, aspire to place the seventh star on their shield.

Also, the set of San nicolas de los heros he also ranked second in the offensive table, where he appears with 30 goals and an average of +10; however, he received 20 points on his doorstep and ranks seventh in the defensive sector.

As for its local status, tigers was the third best team of the campaign, only behind the Tuzos of the Pachuca and the scratched from Montereysince they managed to add 16 of 33 units playing at home in the University Stadium, where they tied with Blue Crossbut they beat Mazatlan FC, Athletic Saint Louis, Monterey, Tijuana Y Toluca.

As visitors, those led by Michael Herrera They changed their faces by looking very firm, since they were the second best team that achieved 17 points out of 33 when playing away from the “Volcano”. His victims were the Cougars, Chivas, Bravos, Lion Y Queretaro; in view of Santos Laguna Y Atlas they suffered setbacks. In addition, they presume that they have the scoring champion, Andres-Pierre Gignacwho was crowned with 11 goals and won his third title with the U de Nuevo León shirt.