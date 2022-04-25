With the loss to America and the triumph of Pachuca against Monterrey, the Tigres lost the opportunity to finish in first place in the standings. However, it is not all bad news for the felines who have already been crowned on one occasion by advancing to the second position in the table.

In Mexican soccer, there are few teams that achieve leadership and the championship in the same tournament. So finishing second in the Closure 2022 It could be good news for those from UANL, who have a 6-point advantage over Puebla, currently third in the table.

The last time that the felines were sub-leaders of the classification was in the Closing 2019 and won their seventh title MX League after beating León in the final, which finished in first place in the table. So the Tigers could dream of repeating history in this Clausura 2022.

On that occasion, La Fiera also secured the lead on Matchday 16, because although it lost to Chivasthose of the UANL tied against the Puebla and missed the opportunity to get closer. Both the emeralds and the auriazules won their last game and finished with 41 and 37 points, respectively.

Already in League, Lion eliminated Tijuana and América, while Tigres did the same with Pachuca and Monterey. In the final, the university students won 1-0 in the first leg with a goal from Andre-Pierre Gignac and tied goalless in the second leg to win the title.

For the current Clausura 2022, Pachuca can match the same 41 points that Fiera achieved 3 years ago, while those from UANL can only reach 35 points if they win their last game against Atlas. Despite this, the circumstances would be similar to those of Clausura 2019, especially since Tuzos and Panzas Verdes belong to Grupo Pachuca.