This Sunday the UANL Tigers led by Miguel Herrera will receive Cruz Azul at the University Stadium in a duel corresponding to the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX League and here we will tell you where you can see it.

In the first leg of the Liga MX quarterfinals last Thursday, the Tigres scored 0-1 against the Machine. Jesús Dueñas scored for the felines after a free kick center that no teammate or rival touched and entered Sebastián Jurado’s goal.

For the second leg of the Clausura 2022 quarterfinals, the team led by Michael Herrera he has the advantage not only on the scoreboard but also because a tie on aggregate would advance him to the semifinals after finishing in a better position in the general table than his rival. For its part, the machine needs to win with a two-goal advantage in order to access the next phase.

This Sunday the Tigres host Cruz Azul in the second leg of the quarterfinals/@LigaBBVAMX

In his regular phase match during the Clausura 2022 of the MX Leaguetigers and Blue Cross they equaled 2-2 at the Estadio Universitario in matchday 8 of the contest, where the Machine came from behind and in the last minutes equalized the score.

Here we tell you where and at what time to see the tigers vs Cruz Azul in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX League.

Tigers vs. Cruz Azul

Time: 8:05 p.m.

Channel: TUDN, Channel The Stars

Stadium: University Stadium