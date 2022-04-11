Nuevo León.- The great rhythm of tigers in this Clausura 2022 he would have a reason and a quite important one since it has been revealed that the felines have more than relevant help or at least he has said so Giber Becerrateam coach who said that Tigers uses NASA technology to work and enhance the training of the players and thereby raise the level of play that seems to have worked.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Becerra confirmed that Tigres wants the players to give their best in every game and for this they have looked for everything, even reaching the topic of help from NASA. This technology is called Isoinercial, which is focused so that astronauts can withstand microgravity fatigue and in Liga MX the team applies it so that its soccer players minimize fatigue.

“There is technology called isoinertial and it was taken from NASA to help astronauts to fatigue the effects of microgravity and that is used to power the player even more”, said the physical trainer. This could explain the reason why Tigres keeps playing in his best level since Day 3, which was when he started the great streak of up to 9 games without losing.

Tigres claims to be one of the best prepared teams | Photo: Twitter Tigers

curiously tigers this season the injuries have respected him, we must remember that last season things were truly complicated since the team suffered endless casualties due to injury, many elements had to be absent, even Giber Becerra was known as the “Huesero” for having also been a similar case in America.

For now Tigres is one of the best teams in Liga MX in many aspects, physically, André-Pierre Gignac at 36 years old is still the important man, Florian Thaivin was another of the elements that reached a high level in these 13 Days and it has been seen with the results. The felines with 4 days to go to finish the regular phase are as leaders waiting for what happens with Pachuca but they are close to having their ticket to the Liguilla.

Now the Tigres are preparing for their next game which will be next weekend where they will have to host Toluca in a complicated match but at the same time it could help them get a ticket to the big party.