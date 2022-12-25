The UANL Tigres board is not resting on its laurels and hopes to take advantage of the letter from the Venezuelan striker, Yeferson Soteldowho was loaned for a year and with a purchase option with Santos from Brazil.

With the year played in soccer in Brazil, the left winger is in the crosshairs of Colo Colo from Chile, a team that would be negotiating the Andean card for the following year.

At the moment, he remains with the ‘Peixe’ box, in theory he would have to be there at least until June 2023; In any case, he is subsequently obliged to report to Tigres, a team with which he has a contract until December 2025. The cats They are masters of their destiny.

Tigres only hopes that either Santos from Brazil or Colo Colo from Chile will pay for the Venezuelan player’s letter and be able to make a good profit for them, which would help them to bring a new signing to the Clausura 2023 tournament.

In accordance with Jose Tomas Fernandez, from Canal 13 and Radio La Clave in Chile, although Soteldo is playing in Colo-Colo, the situation is not easy; “The name of Yeferson Soteldo arose in Colo Colo. To me, from the player’s environment, they initially tell me that it is impossible because he is on loan at Santos until June, ”he said.

The board of directors of the Liga MX team has valued the Venezuelan at eight million dollars, but apparently Santos from Brazil would be interested in only paying half of the player, which is four million dollars.

Meanwhile, in Colo Colo, he is looking for Yeferson Soteldo to join his team via loan, a possibility that seems impossible, since what the Monterrey board of directors wants is to sell the player this winter transfer market.