UANL Tigers responded to the MX League Yet the Disciplinary Commission and sent them a message through a statement where they let them know that they are not at all happy with the sanction that they imposed on their fans for the Repechage match of the Clausura 2023 because they consider that they are affecting the team as well as their fans.

Everything happened after the Disciplinary Commission detected a “animation group” at the Estadio León last weekend, remembering that this is prohibited and although the same people affected tried to defend themselves by assuring that everything was planned to

To make them look like a cheerleader group and to be able to sanction them, they had no response, which is why Tigres came to their defense.

“Due to the sanction issued by the Disciplinary Commission to the animation group that attended the León Stadium, the Club Tigres Board exposed Liga MX the inconveniences caused by the existing regulations, and how it affects our fans“It is read in the publication that its purpose is to annul his sanction and be able to have fans on Sunday at the Volcano.

So far the MX League He has not released a response to this request but it seems very complicated that they could have a change of decision just a few days before the game. Tigres even revealed that in his petition he included some ideas to improve this type of

situations and avoid penalizing those who have nothing to do with it, but at the same time take care of their safety.

Tigres will arrive at the Repechage match with some complications after the elimination from the Concachampions, on Sunday the rival will be Puebla, a team they beat in the regular season and want to repeat the dose.