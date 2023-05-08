Monterrey, Nuevo León.- tigers and Puebla they played their last card to join the league of the Clausura 2023 of Liga Mx. The royal squad, with a great goal from sebastian cordovain the second half, seized the ticket for the Big partywhere you will meet Toluca FC in Quarter finals.

The duel held in the university stadium started semi-silly, without ideas and with little to offer from the The fringe today. the pupils of Eduardo Arce they missed the maximum penalty of Diego de Buen and they were not presented with another equal to match the score.

Those led by Robert Dante Siboldi they targeted the closest stocks during the first half. A first cross shot of sebastian cordova took paint off the pole Anthony Silva. Later Raymond Fulgencio and Juan Pablo Vigon They made a figure of the Guarani goalkeeper with two saves inside the area.

The booing by the respectable was noted in the ‘Volcano’ after the referee’s whistle. The exhibition in the Sultana of the Northe was not what they expected after the bitter taste that the club caused on business days due to the elimination in the Concacaf Champions League.

In the Tigres UANL complement he was more incisive. After a good move based on walls the French, André-Pierre Ginac, was about to score but his shot made a swing that ended up scratching the post. Seconds later sebastian cordova he took a left-handed shot that folded his hands to Anthony Silva to celebrate the only goal of the night, at 56′.

We recommend you read

Tigres celebrates Sebastián Córdova’s goal

middle jam

Puebla had to tie from the penalty spot but Diego de Buen finished off violently and the shot went around the side of the cabin of Nahuel Guzman. The victory remained for the home team and in a few days they will face the Red Devils of Toluca to face the elimination phase.