The UANL Tigers they were crowned for the eighth time in their history when proclaiming Champions of the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX after defeatr 2-3 to Chivas del Guadalajara on the field of the Akron Stadium in the second leg of the final in overtime. For the Flock, Roberto Alvarado scored at 11′ and Victor Guzman at 20′. For the cats, André-Pierre Gignac discounted at 65′ with a penalty, Sebastián Córdova at 71′ and Guido Pizarro at 110′.

The actions

The party began with the dominance of the sacred herdbut it was the cats that knocked on the door of Miguel Jiménez with a shot from Juan Pablo Vigon, at 5′; however, Robert Alvarado he made the individual through the right field, removed Javier Aquino’s mark to finish off with his left foot from distance and thus opened the scoring to minute 11.

Roberto Alvarado opened the scoring Jam Media

Went to 17′ when André-Pierre Gignac wasted a clear scoring opportunity that went past the goal of the sacred herd. Was at 20′ when in a corner kick taken by the left winger, Victor Guzman He finished off with the inside of his right foot at the height of the penalty mark to push the ball into the back of the net.

Víctor Guzmán widened the gap Jam Media

sebastian cordova ended in an ugly way, at 28′. After half an hour of play, the constant fouls were present, stopped the game and the referee César Arturo Ramos did not hesitate to show the yellow card. At 37′, tempers heated up when Luis Quinones He threw a shot at the Chivas bench, for which he was warned.

Towards half time, the pace of the match slowed down considerably, the Chivas They started making mistakes. It was at 45’+2 when André-Pierre Gignac took a free kick that went over the crossbar. With the advantage of two goals for Chivas, they went to rest.

The second time

Already in the second half, Robert Dante Siboldi took out Diego Lainez to enter nicholas lopez. Chivas immediately looked for the third goal, but Alexis Vega received a contact from sebastian cordova that he sent him to the grass, although he did not receive any blow; however, tigers little by little he created danger and waited for any oversight to look for the goal.

It was at 64′ when in a shot by Sebastián Córdova, Antonio Briseño had contact with the ball with his hand, the play was reviewed and César Arturo Ramos decreed the maximum penalty. At 65′, André-Pierre Gignac hit from 11 steps to leave the Chivas goalkeeper, Miguel Jiménez, without a chance.

André-Pierre Gignac hit from the eleven steps Jam Media

At 70′, Sebastián Córdova was close to matching, but the “Wacho” Jimenez he was attentive; suddenly the same sebastian cordova He finished off with a header at 71′, after an offensive play that was born with Rafael Carioca. Tigres made it 2-2 and at the moment forced the extension on the court of the akron stadium.

Sebastián Córdova placed the tie Jam Media

He sacred herd of Veljko Paunovic he did not lower his arms, Víctor Guzmán wasted a shot after a corner, at 77 ‘, but they gave indications that they were going for the third goal however it took place. The cry of “Chivas, Chivas” was heard loudly from the stands, the rojiblanco crowd also played their match. At 81’, Rafael Carioca missed what could have been the tiebreaker with a shot that went over the goal.

Towards the final stretch, both teams slowed down with the constant fouls, everything seemed to indicate that everything was going to be defined in extra time, in which case, even in the penalty shootout. With the draw 2-2the last match of the Closing 2023 It went on for another 30 minutes.

the extension

Without many actions, the first 15 additional minutes were carried out as from the beginning of the game, nothing for anyone, until, in the second extra time, at 110′ in a corner kick tigers charged by the left tip, Guido Pizarro took advantage of a series of rebounds to push the ball and thus give the comeback 2-3 in someone else’s yard

Guido Pizarro put on the comeback for Tigres Jam Media

Chivas insistently searched for the goal that would put them in the game, Antonio Briseño found himself in the area, but couldn’t find someone to offer the pass, so he lost a very clear one to bring the rojiblancos closer. It was at 116′ when Sebastián Córdova was sent off for committing a foul on Jesús Sánchez.

Thus, Tigres conquered the title of the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX and was proclaimed as one of the most successful dynasties in recent years in the mexican soccer. Thus, they will embroider their eighth star on the shield and the Chivas will wait to reach America with the amount of 13 championships.