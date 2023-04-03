Mexico.- tigers It is going through its worst season in many years and the fans that have become accustomed to the good results demand a change as soon as possible. This Sunday they added one more defeat, the third in a row in the MX League and the followers have exploded against Chima Ruiz.

Through social networks, the faithful followers of Tigres have demonstrated against Marco Antonio “Chima” Ruiz for the team’s behavior to the point of asking him to leave before his permanence turns out much worse at the end of the tournament. Thousands of messages have been seen complaining about the way he plays and the harvest of bad results.

“Announce a good DT now, so that starting tomorrow he can start working“”, “That’s how easily we lost the visitor streak we had, thanks Chima, it’s the only thing you can be thankful for”, “This team needs a DT” and more similar messages.

Tigres has gone through a difficult streak, the team has won a game since Matchday 10 against Necaxa, since then they have lost to América, Rayados and Toluca. If the two Concachampions games against Orlando are added, it would be two more games without winning, because

both duels tied them.

Tigres continues without winning in Liga MX with 3 defeats in a row | Photo: Jam Media

And to all this is added that since Matchday 6 they have not won at home, that is another streak that they have begun to raise what the fans of the cats do not like at all. Tigres is currently in seventh position with 21 points, the same with which it has been stagnating since

Several weeks ago, he is close to leaving the first 8 in the general classification, although it will be difficult for him to leave the Repechage zone.