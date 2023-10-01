Mazatlan Sinaloa.- Tigers completely conquered the Kraken stadium and extinguished the illusions of Mazatlan FC by defeating them 3-2, in the date 10 of the Apertura 2023 of Liga MX this Saturday.

Diego Lainez He was key with a goal and assist to lead his team to victory. Mazatlan FC They started the game with an offensive vocation, in less than three minutes they generated a couple of scoring opportunities.

The first was with a diagonal center so that Yoel Barcenas He was going to finish, but in the end he stumbled. Nicolas Benedetti He was close to surprising with a closed corner kick that almost went to the near post.

About 20′, Tigers was close to scoring the first, when Juan Pablo Vigon He managed to take a shot from the edge of the area that he saved well below. Daniel Gutierrezto save his goal.

The Gunboats They found the first goal at 23′, when Nicolas Benedetti received within the area of Joshua Colmanhe Colombian managed to give in to Ake Loba who defined an open frame for 1-0. On the next play, the visit was nowhere near equal.

Nicolas Ibanez He had the ball inside the area and shot but it was saved by Daniel Gutierrezthe rebound hit him again Ibanezbut fortunately for the gun cause the ball went one way.

The visit managed to tie the score at 42′, when Diego Lainez He drove from outside the area and after going diagonally he took a left-footed shot to hit the post and beat Daniel Gutierrezwith the score 1-1, against a zero score from the locals.

After the goal, Nicolas Benedetti He left due to injury after colliding with Sammir Caetano. Eduardo Bello took the place of Benedetti.

Tigers took advantage of a weak brand Gunboats and with a good center Diego Lainez He appeared inside the area only to finish with a header Nicolas Ibanez and thus score 2-1, before an error by DAniel Gutierrez that could not contain. For the final stretch, Tigers gave entry to André Pierre Gignac and Ozziel Herrerawhich was the formula for the third goal.

The Frenchman advanced into space and sent a perfect diagonal for the arrival of the youth who defined in front of the goal and without a mark, already with Gutierrez out of the action, with the score 3-1, at 65′.

In the 88th minute, Mazatlán FC quickened the pace and scored with a cross shot inside the former Tigre’s area. Francisco Venegaswho entered as a substitute in the second half.

The Morados went all out for the tie, in the last play Bárcenas came close to equalizing.

Mazatlan FC He stayed with 10 points in 15th place, Tigers It reached 20 units and is now second place. The next match of the Gunboats It will be at home on Friday, October 6, at 8:00 p.m. before the America club who won the Capital Classic today.