This Saturday the UANL Tigers led by Miguel Herrera closed their preparation to visit the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro this Sunday on matchday 13 of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX Leaguemeeting that will be played at the La Corregidora Stadium but behind closed doors.

The tigers They come from suffering a severe setback in the middle of the week where they visited the Tuzos del Pachuca at the Hidalgo Stadium, a match they lost 2-1, a defeat with which they lost the leadership of the Liga MX that until that Thursday belonged to them. The hidalguenses took the victory thanks to a double by Víctor Guzmán, while Luis Quiñones had equaled the score for the felines.

After their match on Thursday, those led by Michael Herrera They moved to Querétaro where they were training at the facilities of the La Loma Sports Center, in Querétaro.

Through their social networks, the feline group announced that this Saturday they closed their preparation for the meeting on Sunday on day 13 of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX League. “Last rehearsal for our match tomorrow!” the club wrote.

The tigers They arrive at this Sunday’s game in second place in the general table of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX League with 26 points after eight wins, two draws and two losses, while Querétaro is in 16th position with 12 points after two wins, six draws and four losses.

