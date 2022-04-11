Querétaro.- Tigres UANL was with two less for 15 minutes due to the expulsions of Hugo Ayala (34′) and Yeferson Soteldo (75′) who came close to sharing points with Roosters of QueretaroHowever, he defended himself in La Corregidora to return to the lead thanks to a genius of the Venezuelan (Soteldo) to liquidate Washington Agurre and give the felines the victory 1-0.

During the first period, the issue to point out was the loss of up to five minutes due to a kick to the face by Hugo Ayala on José Angulo. Diego Montaño analyzed the play and showed him the red, so that Miguel Herrera’s pupils were outnumbered.

Not being very spectacular in the chicken coop, the felines waited to show their claws when necessary. The royals became predators after the 60’s, however minutes later an unforeseen event would occur in Nahuel Guzmán’s area that the center back called a penalty for Gallos.

There was joy on the Queretaro bench, but in a second everything fell apart, because once again the Video Arbitration called the whistle and proceeded to deny any option to shoot from the point of sighs, an issue that Tigres took advantage of to go ahead in seconds later, thanks to Yeferson Soteldo.

Juan Pablo Vigón recovered a clearance in the midfield, played with Guido Pizarro, who turned around and found Soteldo who settled with his right hand to open with André-Pierre Gignac and the Frenchman returned the round to finish off in the cupola to shoot Aguerre’s goal at 75′.

So much was the emotion of the Vinotinto player that he took off his shirt after making his debut in Liga MX and that caused him to be expelled for a double yellow card. Querétaro was with two more in the field but missed the opportunity to draw and once again lost in Clausura 2022.

Tigres UANL will sleep for the second time in the leadership of the tournament, however they will wait for tomorrow’s game (Monday) between Pachuca and Xolos in the Bella Airosa. Gallos stagnates in the penultimate place but still hopes to reach reclassification.