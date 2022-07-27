Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua.- Tigres UANL achieved fourth victory in a row in the Apertura 2022 of Liga MX. The score by ‘Bomboro’, André-Pierre Gignac, was enough to dominate Bravos FC Juárez at the border, who couldn’t find a way to compete against Miguel Herrera’s pupils in this double round.

From the beginning of the game the felines were threatening in the rival zone. The defense of the greens had a lot to do in this match, the auriazules were present in any area, but when it came time to shoot the ball it left the field or reached the hands of Alfredo Talavera.

The first arrival by the team commanded by Hernán Cristante was around 23′. Gabriel Fernández tried to damage Nahuel Guzmán’s goal but was unsuccessful, instead André-Pierre Gignac needed the assistance of Javier Aquino to beat Talavera on the verge of the first half.

During the first minutes of the complementary part there were two cautioned, Mauro Lainez and Luis Quiñones, moments later the Tigres player suffered the second preventive and had to go to the showers, leaving the visit with one less for more than half an hour.

FC Juárez would have the opportunity to level the duel with an extra man, Jesús Dueñas almost succeeded but his shot hit the post. Right away the ‘Toro’ Fernández would have a new chance but again the opportunity was lost.

The Bravos imposed their territory after the expulsion of Luis Quiñones, however, time continued to advance and it was no longer enough for them to find the equalizer, for which they suffered their second setback so far in the 2022 Liga MX Opening.

Tigres will find themselves in the upper part after reaching twelve units. FC Juárez will stay with five and at risk of falling steps. For matchday 6, the ‘U’ of Nuevo León will receive Gallos de Querétaro and the Bravos will now repeat at home against Diablos Rojos del Toluca FC.