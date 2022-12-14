Mexico.- The changes in Tigres have already begun, this Wednesday the coaching staff headed by Diego Cocca confirmed that one of the first sacrificed for the Closing 2023 it is Jordy Caicedo who will no longer be part of the cats’ squad, this with the slogan of giving space to the midfielder still from Santos Fernando Gorriaran.

The information was released by the same coach of the felines after the Sky Cup match they held against Mazatlán FC. Diego Cocca made it clear that you have to think about the team’s assembly and that he spoke with Jordy Caicedo to leave his position as

abroad to make way for someone else and wish them the best of travel in their career.

“Yes, the reality is that Jordy was spoken to on behalf of the board of directors to occupy this position with the subject of Gorriaránthat we are also finishing finalizing the details that are wanted and for the good of him, and of the club, the idea is that he does not play, yes that he continues training so that he is the best possible but not risk it in a friendly match”, he sentenced the feline DT.

With this, Tigres would avoid using the striker until his situation is confirmed, if they get the Uruguayan pass from Santos or if he stays to use him for the rest of the tournament, for now they will save him to think that they could find him a new place in another team from Liga MX or outside of Mexico.

Caicedo did not have the experience with Tigres that would have been expected, he was hired already at the start of the tournament and despite the fact that he was given many games as a starter or replacement, he could not be the answer in the team’s forward line. Only 6 months after his arrival would be his departure from the feline team who is preparing to be the protagonist for the campaign that is about to start.