Thanks to growth and social impact shown in the social and environmental programs who has led, the Tigers Foundation became worthy of Latin American Social Leader Award 2022one of the most recognized awards in Central Europe for Latin American Leaders who work in the sustainable development and social innovation.

This recognition is based on the guidance and contribution of the agenda of the Sustainable Development 2030 that marks the United Nations (UN). 20 civil society leaders and organizations were chosen from among 100 participants to level Latin Americawhere there were winners from Colombia, Brazil, Chile, Mexicoand many more, including Tigers Foundation.

The delivery ceremony was held in Vienna, Austriawhere the area of Yosocial impact of the tigers of the UANLunder the responsibility of marisol rodriguez, was the one who received it from Roberto A. Arrucha, founder of The Global School for Social Leaders; Claudia Gintersdorfer, Director for the Americas of the European Union; Rodrigo Olsen, Ambassador of Chile in Austria to the UN Vienna, and Luis Javier Campuzano, Ambassador of Mexico in Austria and before the UN Vienna.

We recommend you read

With this gesture, Tigres reaffirms its leadership and commitment with social responsibility and sustainable development, being the first Mexican soccer team to receive international recognition of this nature.