Closing 2022 began in a great way in the Liga Expansión MX with 44 goals after almost three days, in addition, for this contest there is the presence of three champion footballers in Liga MX in 2021.

Two of the teams that already know what it means to be champions in this category were reinforced with two players who were champions in the highest Mexican football circuit. Similarly, Cimarrones de Sonora, which also has a League champion in its ranks.

The “Brave Crab” announced this week the arrival of Brayton Vazquez, 23-year-old defender, trained as a professional soccer player in the basic forces of the Atlas and champion of the maximum circuit in the recent Apertura 21, although he only played in the Sub 20 and did not have minutes with the first team the last tournament. Also an extensive process in the Mexican National Team from Sub 17 to Sub 23.

celestial champions

On the other hand, Tepatitlan, the second champion in the history of the Expansion League, was reinforced with Andrew Gudino, goalkeeper who knew what it means to be a champion with Cruz Azul in Liga MX, during Guard1anes 2021, and in his first 180 minutes he has conceded a couple of goals.

Meanwhile, his former celestial partner, Josue Kings, now integrate the rows of Maroons, where he already showed his quality by playing his first 180 minutes on the field. He is a midfielder of constant sacrifice and technique.