Columbus, United States.– Liga MX not only finally beat MLS in the All Star Game, but thrashed it 4-1 with goals from Germán Berterame, Oussama Idrissi, Juan Brunetta and Maxi Meza.

In addition, Mexican soccer won the double, having won the Skills Challenge the day before.

The difference in the score does not do justice to a much closer match with several chances by the US team, but the decisiveness of Liga MX was remarkable.

Berterame scored the first goal in the 16th minute, after a header from a cross by Jonathan dos Santos. By that time, MLS had already threatened Luis Ángel Malagón four times.

The Mexican team’s pleasure didn’t last long because at 17′, right in the next play, Sergio Busquets opened up on the right to Rossi and he sent a precise cross to the “killer” “Cucho” Hernández, who beat Malagón.

The Liga MX stars then had their best chances, either on a volley from Dos Santos or a backheel from Berterame. Then, the VAR intervened so that the referee rectified his decision to award a penalty for a handball by Gonzalo Piovi.

The one who had barely appeared was Oussama Idrissi, but it only took one play, from the corner kick, to make his diagonal outward and send his cross shot to the left post, to restore an advantage that Liga MX would never lose.

In the second half, MLS flirted with scoring several times, whether through shots from Ricky Puig, Luca Orellana or shots from Puig himself and Hany Mukhtar that hit the posts.

On the other hand, Liga MX finished off the game with Brunetta’s goal at 68′, after a pass from Gustavo Ferrareis and then a great cross from “Chino” César Huerta, while at 69′ it was Maxi Meza who made the move to be alone in front of the goalkeeper and define crosswise.

MLS won on penalties in 2021 and in regular time (2-1) in 2022, but its first loss in the All Star Game against Liga MX will be unforgettable.