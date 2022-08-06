Atlético San Luis is urgently seeking victory this Sunday against the Rayos del Necaxa on date 7 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 tournament, since it occupies leaving the last places in the general table.

The potosinos have not had a good tournament so far and are looking for the three points that will start to get them out little by little from the pothole in which they find themselves in the contest.

San Luis is coming off a streak of three draws in their last games and that has not helped them at all in their ambitions to climb positions in the tournament Opening 2022 of the MX League. Now they have the opportunity to bring out the caste on their court.

For this Sunday game, Atlético San Luis would take the field as follows: Rayos del Necaxa; Marcelo Barovero will be in goal, the defense will be made up of a line of four with Aldo Cruz, Rodrigo González, Ramón Juárez and Ricardo Chávez, while it would be with Juan Sanabria, Javier Güemez and Rodrigo Dourado, up front with Jhon Murillo, Facundo Waller and Abel Hernandez.

Atlético San Luis needs its forwards to start scoring goals in order to get out of this bad streak in which they are sunk and which has them relegated from the important points zone in this contest.

Their three draws in the other past games, has relegated them to thirteenth place in the general table with only seven units, a very low figure for the squad that the Potosí team has.