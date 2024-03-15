Mexico City.- The Club America Eagles They took a charter flight in the Toluca International Airport to embark on your journey to Guadalajara with the mentality of defeating its sporting archrival, Chivas, in the closing of the National Classic trilogy of the last 10 days.

The Eagles they return to the Tapatia Pearl after deleting in Concachampions to the rojiblancos with an aggregate of 5-3, however in the squad Cream blue There was nothing more than the concentration placed on winning the Classic of Classics after being surprised on the field of Aztec stadium on Wednesday.

The defeat of America club, in the Mexico Cityonce again leaves the coin up in the air as to who will be the winner of this new fight of the National Classic-the first of this month in Liga MX-.

He technician, André Jardinewill have to modify their lineup this weekend because Israel kings, who played headline in it Aztec, will cause sick leave for undergoing a surgical scrub for a knee injury.

At first it was estimated that the defender would be the only one absent for this match, but in the last few hours it was reported that the Águilas will not have either. Brian Rodriguez for influenza table.

He National Classic Chivas–America It will be played on the night of Saturday, March 16 from akron stadium. Nine points distance the people of the capital from the people of Guadalajara in the general table: The Eagles They are sub-leaders with 24 points and those from the Redl are in ninth place with 15.

