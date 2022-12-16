The Club América board of directors is in negotiations for a new contract with the veteran goalkeeper, Guillermo Ochoasince he would be granted a new negotiation where his salary will suffer a considerable reduction.

And it is that the goalkeeper is already in his last tournaments with the azulcrema team and therefore he will align himself with what the managers propose only to end his professional career in the team of his loves.

The Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa would be about to renew his contract with América according to information from ESPN and everything indicates that he would stay for 2 more years, although with a much lower salary than what he earned.

Guillermo Ochoa received a salary of 4.5 million dollars at Club América, now, according to W Deportes Radio, the veteran goalkeeper’s salary will be three million dollars for the next tournament.

The goalkeeper’s salary would drop by approximately one million, a very considerable figure for Guillermo Ochoa with Club América, but his ambitions are to continue in the team and contribute his bit.

Ochoa comes from playing his fifth World Cup with the Mexican National Team in the World Cup in Qatar and now he only wants to continue playing with Club América for what is to come in Liga MX.