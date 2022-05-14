This Saturday the first classified to the semifinals of Clausura 2022 will be defined and the Puebla wants to be among them. However, the sweet potato club will have a complicated mission when they visit the America in the Azteca Stadium, where the results have not been favorable.

Overall, the Fringe has a poor record against the Eagles in MX Leagueso from the Closing 2018 they don’t beat them. But as a visitor to the colossus of Santa Úrsula, the period of drought for Puebla is even greater, since it has not won at the home of América since the 2011 Apertura.

On that occasion, they met on Matchday 16 of the tournament and Sergio Bueno was on the bench for La Franja, while Alfredo Tena I was with the Coapa team. Raul Jimenez he put the azulcremas ahead after two minutes in that match, and 3 minutes after halftime the enfranjados turned the score around.

The Spanish Luis García Sanz scored the first goal for Puebla at 41′ and 3 minutes later Duvier Riascos made it 2-1. In the second half, the Iberian attacker was present again to extend Puebla’s advantage to 81′. Although Matias Vooso he made the second for the Eagles at 86′, there was no time to look for a tie.

Since then, the Strip has not won again in the Aztec stadium. In 10 visits, they have accumulated 5 draws and 5 losses, 4 of them consecutively and the most recent 2-0 on Day 3 of the past Apertura 2021, with goals from Roger Martinez and Salvador Reyes.

With this background, Nicholas Larcamon and their leaders will return to the colossus of Santa Úrsula this Saturday at 6:00 p.m. in central Mexico. Victory is the only result that works for the enfranjados, so they will have to go out to win or die.