After a decaffeinated first game of the Grand Final of the MX League between Tigres and Chivas in Nuevo León, the people from Monterrey arrived this Saturday in Guadalajara lands with all the confidence of being able to get an important result. the pupils of Robert Dante Siboldi they were greeted by a handful of feline aficionados whom they served with no problem.

At approximately six in the afternoon this Saturday, the team of tigers He arrived at his concentration hotel in Guadalajara, located only about 8 kilometers from the Akron Stadium where the final will take place. Upon their arrival, the footballers met some fans, whom they attended to without any problem, signing them and taking photos with them before going to their rooms.

Among the footballers that fans sought the most were André-Pierre Gignac and Nahuel Guzmán as the team leaders, while others who appeared were Sebastián Córdova and Diego Laínez. After a few minutes, the players went to the hotel where each one went up to their room to start their break and prepare for dinner.

Regarding the players’ spirits, they all seemed calm and very focused to find what they want, the fact that they are not considered favorites for the second leg has helped them to relieve a little of the pressure, even so they hope come out with good dividends in this last game of the season.

Now this Sunday very early they had breakfast at the same hotel to start planning the most important day of the season. The players will leave for Akron at approximately 4:30 pm in order to comply with Liga MX schedules. The game is scheduled at 7:35 p.m. (Central Mexico) and can be seen completely live on the TUDN, Las Estrellas and TV Azteca signal.