There are doubts in the cases of Federico Vinas and Richard Sánchez at Club América, since at the moment the medical report will be in charge of assuring whether both elements will be able to play in the semifinal key of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament.

In the last few hours, it became known important about the players Richard Sanchez and Federico Vinas.

According to information provided by the reporter from ESPNCesar Caballero, both elements will remain separate and later, it will be analyzed if the following Monday, they can return to their activities and work as they had been doing.

Eagles of America work this Sunday, a part was working on the regenerative part and the rest a bit of soccer from the hand of the technical director Fernando Ortiz.

Richard Sánchez and Federico Viñas will be working separately from the América squad and will test whether they can fully join training on Monday at one hundred percent and see the possibility of playing in semifinals.

Both players could not play the second leg of the Quarterfinals where the Águilas del América sealed their pass against the Franja del Puebla. Sánchez and Viñas have been key players in Fernando Ortiz’s tactical scheme in recent games.

Now with the loss of both players, “Tano” had to make some last-minute adjustments to be able to seal his pass to the semifinals of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament.